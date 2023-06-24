FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Area high schoolers are getting a chance to share the stage with a Grammy award-winning vocal ensemble, New York Voices.

Following their feature concert at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Auer Performance Hall, the jazz ensemble New York Voices returns Saturday, June 24 with special features.

Heartland Sings, Heartland Sings Jazz Orchestra along with choirs from DeKalb, Carroll and Jay County will perform a variety of songs.

It is a rare opportunity to have our students interact and learn from a high caliber ensemble like the New York Voices. Not only were our students able to participate in masterclasses lead by the ensemble members but they also will sing a combined number at the final concert. Joshua Doubblestein, DeKalb High School Choir Director

New York Voices is a quartet of alumni from Ithaca College who have produced multiple albums with various themes. They have toured nationwide and internationally, as they first began touring Europe with their jazz selections.

This performance climates in the Midwest premiere of “Mass in Blue,” a dynamic jazz setting of the Latin mass.

Their Saturday performance, “Splashes of Color,” begins at 5:00 p.m. at Auer Performance Hall.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.