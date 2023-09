FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Harlem Globetrotters are starting out the new year with a slam dunk at the Memorial Coliseum.

Jan. 2 at 7 p.m., Fort Wayne fans can watch Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, and many more compete against the Washington Generals. New to this tour is the “Halftime Skills Showcase”, along with new levels of trick shots and entertainment, organizers said in the release.

Tickets are going on sale Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. Learn more on the website.