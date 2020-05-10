Happy Mother’s Day!

(CNN) It’s Mother’s Day and it’s possible to celebrate despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The holiday was created in the United States in 1908 by Anna Jarvis who wanted to honor her mother and it became an official holiday in 1914. It’s always the second Sunday in May.

Even though it’s only been an official holiday in the U.S. for just over a hundred years, people have been celebrating their mothers since ancient times.

This year unfortunately many people won’t be able to see their mothers because of the pandemic. They’ll have to resort to a virtual meeting, a parade or any number of other clever ways to stay in contact that people have come up with.