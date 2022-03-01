FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Rockers Greta Van Fleet will make a tour stop in Fort Wayne in September.

The Grammy-award winning rock band will perform at the Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 20, with special guests Houndmouth and Robert Finley. Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

Greta Van Fleet’s sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Rock chart, the Billboard Hard Rock chart, and the Billboard Vinyl chart, and was in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. The band’s spring tour sold more than 100,000 tickets in two days.

Tickets for Greta Van Fleet’s show at the Memorial COliseum will be sold at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office, on Ticketmaster.com/acwmc, or the TM mobile app.