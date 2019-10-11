Grand Funk Railroad to pull into the Clyde Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The “American Band,” Grand Funk Railroad, has announced a date in Fort Wayne.

The “I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home)” rockers will perform at the Clyde Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 14. Tickets for the all-ages show are now on sale.

“There’s a good reason why Grand Funk Railroad has been labeled “the American Band,” and it’s not just in the lyrics of one of their many iconic hits,” the Clyde Theatre wrote in a promotional release. “It’s in the classic melodies, the anthemic feeling and in the journey the band has taken over the past five decades to become one of the most memorable hard rock bands to ever grace a stage.”