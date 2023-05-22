FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter is set to perform in Fort Wayne this fall.

Ashanti will be performing at the Embassy Theatre on October 13. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for “An Evening with Ashanti”, the Embassy said Monday in a release.

Ashanti, who is also an actor and author, has released six studio albums in her 20-year career and received a number of awards including eight Billboard Awards, a Grammy, two American Music Awards, two Soul Train Awards and six ASCAP Awards, the release said.

She landed a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most albums sold by a debut female artist when her self-titled debut album sold 504,593 units in its first week in 2002, soaring to #1 on both the Billboard Top 200 and R&B album charts.