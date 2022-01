Artist Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule performs on the River Stage at Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, May 5, 2018 in Memphis, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Clyde Theatre announced Monday that Gov’t Mule will perform there on April 19, 2022.

Led by Grammy Award-winning artist and guitar legend Warren Haynes, Gov’t Mule has recorded over 20 studio and live albums. The band has thousands of memorable performances and millions of album and track sales to its credit.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.