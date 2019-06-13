Gordon Lightfoot to perform at Trine

Singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will perform at Trine University this fall.

The “Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald” singer will perform in Ryan Concert Hall of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on Saturday, Sept. 21. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. June 21 at trine.edu/furth.

Gordon Lightfoot has been making music for more than 50 years and sold million of albums worldwide. With 20 albums and has five Grammy nominations to his credit, Lightfoot, now 80, has scored with numerous hits, including “If You Could Read My Mind” and “Sundown.”