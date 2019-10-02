Gordon Lightfoot reschedules Trine concert

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — Gordon Lightfoot has rescheduled his performance at Trine University, the school announced Wednesday.

The “Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald” singer was set to perform in the Ryan Concert Hall of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on Saturday, Sept. 21, but the 80-year-old Lightfoot suffered an injury while exercising that prohibited him from traveling.

Now, Lightfoot will perform at Trine at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2. Tickets are available at trine.edu/furth.

Gordon Lightfoot has been making music for more than 50 years and sold million of albums worldwide. With 20 albums and has five Grammy nominations to his credit, Lightfoot, now 80, has scored with numerous hits, including “If You Could Read My Mind” and “Sundown.”