Good grief! ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ no longer on TV

You won’t find the classic Charlie Brown holiday specials on broadcast television this year.

The Peanuts animated classics, including ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,’ will stream on AppleTV+ through a deal with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions that makes Apple “the home for all things Peanuts,” according to a news release.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” are also included.

The holiday specials have aired annually on broadcast television since the 1960s.

Celebrate Halloween with the Peanuts gang. Stream "It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" exclusively on Apple TV+ and get ready for more Peanuts specials this holiday season. https://t.co/rq6TFCLS8L pic.twitter.com/DI14FsjR1l — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 19, 2020

Worry not, though: families can still watch the holiday specials for free, Apple said.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” Halloween special will be available for free on Apple TV+ from Oct. 30 until Nov. 1.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available for free from Nov. 25 until Nov. 27 on the platform, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available to customers for free from Dec. 11 until Dec. 13.

For more information about Apple TV+, visit apple.com/tvpr and offers.appletvapp.apple/ and see the full list of supported devices.