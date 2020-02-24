Gladys Knight to perform in Fort Wayne in June

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight will perform live in concert on Sunday, June 21 at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion.

The seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed No. 1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B, and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television, and live performance. Fall of 2015 marked the release of Knight’s first mainstream dance record, “Just A Little,” in nearly 20 years. The song serves as lead single from her 12th studio album.

Knight who is a two-time Grammy winner in the gospel category, yet again embraced her gospel roots, releasing her inspirational album, “Where My Heart Belongs,” in September 2014. The album was a major success and won an NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding Gospel Album.” Christmas Season of 2014 found Knight returning to the small screen in the Lifetime original movie “Seasons of Love.” In the story about two lovers as they journey through life, love, and family, Knight stars alongside Oscar-nominee Taraji P. Henson and fellow Grammy winner Cliff “Method Man” Smith. In the New Year she will guest on Lee Daniels and FOX TV’s new series, “Empire,” opposite Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson.

Tickets for the Gladys Knight concert go on sale this Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Sweetwater campus located at 5501 US Highway 30 West and online via sweetwaterpavilion.com.