‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘Morbius’ postponed to 2021 due to virus

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Sony Pictures has cleared out its summer calendar due to the coronavirus, postponing the releases of Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and the Marvel movie “Morbius” to 2021.

Hollywood’s summer season — the film industry’s most lucrative time of year — is increasingly shutting down because of the pandemic.

Theaters nationwide have closed and major film productions have halted.

“Ghostbuster: Afterlife,” set 30 years after “Ghostbusters II,” had been scheduled for July 10, but it will now open March 5 next year.

The Jared Leto-starring “Morbius,” slated for July 31, will now be released March 19 next year.

“Greyhound,” a World War II drama starring Tom Hanks, is now to-be-determined instead of opening June 12. 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss