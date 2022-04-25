FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After Garth Brooks’ concert was canceled last year due to COVID, the singer is back in South Bend to perform at the Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

General tickets went on sale in February, but concert organizers on Tuesday opened up a set of production seats for fans to buy. Promoters promised “good seats.”

Production seats are typically reserved for the production company or the venue for VIPs or special guests.

Fans can buy production seat tickets for $98.95 on the Ticketmaster website. There will be an 8-ticket limit for anyone purchasing tickets.