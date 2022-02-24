WANE 15 photojournalist Ross Kinsey spoke with Garth Brooks Thursday morning ahead of his May 7 show at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. The country music legend discussed his level of excitement for his 2nd show at the historic venue, his favorite songs to play, and how the crowd and stadium can impact the performance.

Tickets for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour at Notre Dame Stadium go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. There will be an eight ticket limit, with prices set at $98.95 a seat.

There are three ways to purchase tickets: