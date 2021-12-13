From Hoosier state to Hollywood: Famous actresses who were born in Indiana

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Vivica A. Fox attends the 6th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards at The Novo by Microsoft on February 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Indiana from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from IMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Jenna Fischer

– Born: Fort Wayne, Indiana, USA (3/7/1974)

– Known for:

— Pam Beesly in “The Office” (2005-2013)

— Shelby in “Slither” (2006)

— Janice in “The Giant Mechanical Man” (2012)

Embeth Davidtz

– Born: Lafayette, Indiana, USA (8/11/1965)

– Known for:

— Little Miss / Portia in “Bicentennial Man” (1999)

— Sheila in “Army of Darkness” (1992)

— Dr. Unger in “Europa Report” (2013)

Vivica A. Fox

– Born: South Bend, Indiana, USA (7/30/1964)

– Known for:

— Jasmine Dubrow in “Independence Day” (1996)

— Vernita Green in “Kill Bill: Vol. 1” (2003)

— Jasmine Dubrow in "Independence Day" (1996)

— Vernita Green in "Kill Bill: Vol. 1" (2003)

— Ms. B. Haven in "Batman & Robin" (1997)

Shelley Long

– Born: Fort Wayne, Indiana, USA (8/23/1949)

– Known for:

— Diane Chambers / Self in “Cheers” (1982-1993)

— Anna Crowley in “The Money Pit” (1986)

— Lucy Chadman in “Hello Again” (1987)

Carole Lombard

– Born: Fort Wayne, Indiana, USA (10/6/1908)

– Died: 1/16/1942

– Known for:

— Maria Tura in “To Be or Not to Be” (1942)

— Irene Bullock in “My Man Godfrey” (1936)

— Hazel Flagg in “Nothing Sacred” (1937)

Ashley Hinshaw

– Born: La Porte, Indiana, USA (12/11/1988)

– Known for:

— Casey Letter in “Chronicle” (2012)

— Emily in “LOL” (2012)

— Nora in “The Pyramid” (2014)

Michael Michele

– Born: Evansville, Indiana, USA (8/30/1966)

– Known for:

— Spears in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003)

— Cleo Finch in “ER” (1999-2002)

— Selina in “New Jack City” (1991)

Anne Baxter

– Born: Michigan City, Indiana, USA (5/7/1923)

– Died: 12/12/1985

– Known for:

— Eve in “All About Eve” (1950)

— Nefretiri in “The Ten Commandments” (1956)

— Sophie MacDonald in “The Razor’s Edge” (1946)

Florence Henderson

– Born: Dale, Indiana, USA (2/14/1934)

– Died: 11/24/2016

– Known for:

— Carol Brady / Grandma Connie Hutchins in “The Brady Bunch” (1969-1974)

— Carol Brady in “The Brady Bunch Variety Hour” (1976-1977)

— Grandma in “The Brady Bunch Movie” (1995)

Lurene Tuttle

– Born: Pleasant Lake, Indiana, USA (8/29/1907)

– Died: 5/28/1986

– Known for:

— Mrs. Chambers in “Psycho” (1960)

— Ma Barker in “Ma Barker’s Killer Brood” (1960)

— Grandma Pusser in “Walking Tall Part II” (1975)

Betsy Palmer

– Born: East Chicago, Indiana, USA (11/1/1926)

– Died: 5/29/2015

– Known for:

— Mrs. Voorhees in “Friday the 13th” (1980)

— Mrs. Voorhees in “Friday the 13th Part 2” (1981)

— Lt. Ann Girard in “Mister Roberts” (1955)

Connie Booth

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA (12/2/1940)

– Known for:

— The Witch in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (1975)

— Voice of Self-Defence Nun / Best Girl in “And Now for Something Completely Different” (1971)

— Polly Sherman in “Fawlty Towers” (1975-1979)

Carly Schroeder

– Born: Valparaiso, Indiana, USA (10/18/1990)

– Known for:

— Millie in “Mean Creek” (2004)

— Sarah Stanfield in “Firewall” (2006)

— Alyssa in “Eye of the Dolphin” (2006)

Jama Williamson

– Born: Evansville, Indiana, USA (3/12/1974)

– Known for:

— Val in “The Good Place” (2017-2019)

— Principal Mullins in “School of Rock” (2016-2018)

— Wendy Haverford in “Parks and Recreation” (2009-2011)

Michaela Jill Murphy

– Born: Indiana, USA (8/18/1994)

– Known for:

— Young Franny in “Meet the Robinsons” (2007)

— Additional Crew in “Night at the Museum” (2006)

— Kate in “Stalgia” (2021)

Nicole Gale Anderson

– Born: Rochester, Indiana, USA (8/29/1990)

– Known for:

— Tori in “Red Line” (2013)

— Heather Chandler in “Beauty and the Beast” (2012-2016)

— Bianca Madler in “Accused at 17” (2009)

Claudia Lee

– Born: Lafayette, Indiana, USA (6/20/1996)

– Known for:

— Brooke in “Kick-Ass 2” (2013)

— Colleen in “The Girl in the Photographs” (2015)

— Magnolia Breeland in “Hart of Dixie” (2011-2015)

Anissa Jones

– Born: West Lafayette, Indiana, USA (3/11/1958)

– Died: 8/28/1976

– Known for:

— Buffy Davis in “To Rome with Love” (1970)

— Carol in “The Trouble with Girls” (1969)

— Ava Elizabeth ‘Buffy’ Patterson-Davis / Buffy Davis in “Family Affair” (1966-1971)

Arija Bareikis

– Born: Bloomington, Indiana, USA (7/21/1966)

– Known for:

— Kate in “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” (1999)

— Mrs. Grace Ferrin in “The Purge” (2013)

— Christine in “No Reservations” (2007)

Dita The Hair Missile Dog

– Born: Muncie, Indiana, USA (7/2/2014)

– Known for:

— Cerberus in “SEAL Team” 2017-2021

— Self – Guest in “The Price Is Right at Night” 2019

Jo Anne Worley

– Born: Lowell, Indiana, USA (9/6/1937)

– Known for:

— Miss Maples in “A Goofy Movie” (1995)

— Wardrobe in “Beauty and the Beast” (1991)

— Regular Performer / Self / Guest Performer / Self – Regular Performer in “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” (1967-1973)

Tammy Lynn Michaels

– Born: Lafayette, Indiana, USA (11/26/1974)

– Known for:

— Nicole Julian in “Popular” (1999-2001)

— Max in “D.E.B.S.” (2003)

— Lacey Haraway in “The L Word” (2004)

Marjorie Main

– Born: Acton, Indiana, USA (2/24/1890)

– Died: 4/10/1975

– Known for:

— Ma Kettle in “Ma and Pa Kettle Back on the Farm” (1951)

— Ma Kettle in “The Egg and I” (1947)

— Lucy in “The Women” (1939)

Rati Gupta

– Born: Michigan City, Indiana, USA (2/9/1984)

– Known for:

— Rati in “Heart Baby Eggplant” (2020)

— Rake in “Future Man” (2019)

— Nikki in “Worst. Prom. Ever.” (2011)

Brook Kerr

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA (11/21/1973)

– Known for:

— Whitney Russell / Whitney Russell Harris-Crane / Whtiney Russell Harris-Crane in “Passions” (1999-2007)

— Tara Thornton in “True Blood” (2008)

— Fan in “Prank” (2000)

Kristina Wagner

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA (10/30/1962)

– Known for:

— Felicia Jones / Felicia Cummings / Felicia Scorpio / Felicia Jones Scorpio / Felicia Cummings Jones / Felicia Scarpio in “General Hospital” (1983-2021)

— Linda Lash in “Double Dragon” (1994)

— Lisa in “A Low Down Dirty Shame” (1994)

Marian Collier

– Born: East Chicago, Indiana, USA (8/23/1931)

– Died: 9/3/2021

– Known for:

— Maternity Worker in “Lethal Weapon 4” (1998)

— Geronimo Cook in “Conspiracy Theory” (1997)

— Archaeologist in “Timeline” (2003)

Mimi Craven

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA (9/28/1957)

– Known for:

— Nurse in “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)

— Jisa in “Star Trek: Voyager” (1999)

— Rachel in “Mikey” (1992)

Liz Stauber

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA (6/27/1979)

– Known for:

— Leslie in “Almost Famous” (2000)

— Carolee in “White Oleander” (2002)

— Debbie Barlow, Troy’s Wife in “Three Kings” (1999)

Terri Conn

– Born: Bloomington, Indiana, USA (1/28/1975)

– Known for:

— Katie Peretti / Katie Peretti Frasier / Katie Peretti Snyder / Katie Peretti Kasnoff / Katie Peretti Coleman / Katie Frasier / Katie Snyder / Katie Peretti #1 / Katie Peretti (1998-) / Katie Peretti Kasnoff Frasier Coleman Snyder / Stepsister in “As the World Turns” (1998-2010)

— Lisa Cobb in “Play the Flute” (2019)

— Kerrie in “30 Rock” (2012)

E. Katherine Kerr

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA (4/20/1937)

– Died: 7/1/2019

– Known for:

— Woman Judge in “The Devil’s Advocate” (1997)

— Attorney General in “The Siege” (1998)

— Gilda Schultz in “Silkwood” (1983)

Pamela Jean Bryant

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA (2/8/1959)

– Died: 12/4/2010

– Known for:

— Reston Girl in “Looker” (1981)

— Sue Ellen in “Don’t Answer the Phone!” (1980)

— Gloria in “Lovely But Deadly” (1981)

Jane Pauley

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA (10/31/1950)

– Known for:

— Jane Pauley in “Zoolander 2” (2016)

— Jane Pauley in “Madam Secretary” (2016-2019)

— Self – Host / Self – Hostess / Self / Self – Guest Hostess / Self – Correspondent / Self – Correspondent (segment “Mouthing Off”) / Self – Guest / Self – Host (segment “Ralph Lauren”) in “CBS News Sunday Morning” (2014-2021)

Karen Lamm

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA (6/21/1952)

– Died: 6/29/2001

– Known for:

— Bonnie June / Pamela / Wendy in “Police Woman” (1974-1977)

— Girl on Motorcycle in “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot” (1974)

— Rose Ann McCoy in “The Hatfields and the McCoys” (1975)

Nancy Priddy

– Born: South Bend, Indiana, USA (1/22/1941)

– Known for:

— Mrs. Franklin in “The Sweetest Thing” (2002)

— Christina Applegate’s Mom in “Bad Moms” (2016)

— Nurse Nora Taylor in “The Waltons” (1978)

April McCullough

– Born: Bloomington, Indiana, USA (4/22/1984)

– Known for:

— Woman at Murdoch’s in “Yellowstone” (2021)

— Intake Nurse in “9-1-1: Lone Star” (2021)

— Actress in “We Have a Ghost”

Anne Barton

– Born: Evansville, Indiana, USA (3/20/1924)

– Died: 11/27/2000

– Known for:

— Cora Hudson in “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (1962)

— Carol Ritchie / Myra Brand in “The Twilight Zone” (1960-1961)

— Virginia Clark in “Whirlybirds” (1957)

Jill Bartlett

– Born: Indiana, USA (not available)

– Known for:

— Jessie in “One Mississippi” (2016)

— Actress in “Washingtonia”

— Denise in “American Body Shop” (2007)

Sarah Anne Williams

– Born: Indiana, USA (4/22/1983)

– Known for:

— Sayaka Miki in “Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part III: The Rebellion Story” (2013)

— Nonon Jakuzure in “Kill la Kill” (2013-2014)

— Valbarossa Hawkeye in “Raiden V” (2016)

Karen McDougal

– Born: Gary, Indiana, USA (3/23/1971)

– Known for:

— Jessemina in “The Arena” (2001)

— Woman Across Street in “Lovespring International” (2006)

— Karen – Fernando’s Girl in “Stiletto” (2008)

Sara Seegar

– Born: Greentown, Indiana, USA (7/1/1914)

– Died: 8/12/1990

– Known for:

— Maud Dunlop in “The Music Man” (1962)

— Agnes Baker / Cora Mae Franklin / Edna Durfee / Emily Hascomb / Mrs. Grange / Mrs. Meiklejohn / Mrs. Nickerson / Mrs. Prescott / Mrs. Springer / Mrs. Wehmeyer in “Bewitched” (1964-1972)

— Eloise Wilson / Mrs. Wilson in “Dennis the Menace” (1962-1963)