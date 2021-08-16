‘Friends! The Musical Parody’ coming to Embassy Theatre in October

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, based on the iconic sitcom, will pivot to the Embassy Theatre in October.

This comedic musical lovingly pokes fun at the 90’s TV show, recreating fan-favorite moments from all 10 years of Friends through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp. The show is recommended for audiences 13 and older.

Songs from FRIENDS! The Musical Parody include:

“495 Grove Street – How Can We Afford This Place?”

“How You Doin’?” – Joey

“We Were On A Break!” – Ross

“Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!” – Janice

“Will They or Won’t They?” – Ross and Rachel

“The Ballad of Fat Monica”

“Could I BE Anymore…In Love with You” – Chandler

“The One Where We Make a Million Dollars an Episode”

“We’ll Always Be There For You”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m., with Embassy members having presale access on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets online, click here.