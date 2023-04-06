FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A “major” Super Smash Bros. tournament will be coming to Fort Wayne this Saturday.

The event, labeled as the 8-Crown Showdown, will consist of up to 100 players from Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. The tournament is expected to feature six of the top 15 ranked players in Indiana, according to the latest Indiana Power Rankings.

The showdown will be the first in a series of tournaments, serving as a prelude to what event organizers are calling the largest Super Smash Bros. tournament ever in the state since the pandemic. The tournament is double elimination.

The tournament is providing opportunities for students to represent their school or college but is also open to anyone.

Ian Tyler, esports coach from Snider High School, believes esports are beneficial as a school function.

“Esports puts everyone on an even playing field,” Tyler said. “The people who run the tournament, and the people who participate make up one of the best communities that I have ever been a part of. They are kind and full of helpful advice for the students, while helping improve their game play.”

August Elliott, a student at Manchester University, ranks third in the Fort Wayne area for Super Smash Bros. He emphasized that the impact of esports has shaped his life in a dramatic way.

“Having the opportunity of esports at Manchester and a local tournament in Indiana is great,” Elliott said. “My favorite part of esports and local tournaments by far has to be meeting new people and making friends. Esports has impacted my life for the better and I hope everyone has the opportunity to participate.”

The event will be held at 3504 N. Anthony Blvd., and doors will open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

For more information on the tournament, you can contact Justen Sheehan at justin@crownjewelpro.com.