Fort Wayne Police launch new informational podcast

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) has launched a new podcast called “Blue and You” on SoundCloud that hopes to inform and educate its listeners.

“It’s something that the department has been thinking about for some time,” said Sgt. Jeremy Webb.

The podcast hopes to answer questions that the public has in a way that will inform and educate both the officers and the community. With different guests each week and a variety of topics, the department hopes the podcast will help keep listeners up-to-date with what is going on in each department.

The first podcast was released Monday and focuses on the Air Support Unit with performs “over-watch with live video to assist the team commander with such things as warrant service, hostage and barricaded subjects in addition to pre-raid surveillance,” according to the FWPD website. Webb and Lt. John Bowers hosted the podcast and had guests from the ASU team join them to discuss the unit.

Webb said the department hasn’t figured out how often a new podcast will be released since it is still in its “infancy stages.” The next podcast is planned to be released the first week in August.

To listen to the first episode, visit SoundCloud.com.