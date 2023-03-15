FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians and management reached an agreement to end a monthslong strike, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic will return to Embassy Theatre this spring.

On Wednesday, the Embassy announced the Fort Wayne Philharmonic show on May 6 at 7:30 p.m. will go on as originally scheduled.

The orchestra will perform the Constantine Conducts Classic Broadway show.

During the strike, the Embassy had to cancel all Holiday Pops concerts as the two sides worked to reach an agreement.