FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced Thursday it will perform a concert featuring the music of legendary American composer John Williams in November.

The concert will be held Nov. 12 at the Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center at the University of Saint Francis.

The performance will feature scores from some of Williams’ most iconic works, including “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

“John Williams turned 90 this year, and we wanted to continue celebrating his incredible legacy,” said Fort Wayne Philharmonic President and CEO Brittany Hall. “We are excited about performing his great music for cinema, as well as music by composers who influenced him such as Gustav Holst and Franz Waxman.”

The performance will be led by Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s Guest Conductor for Engagement Caleb Young.

Tickets cost $35 for adults and $15 for students and patrons 18 years old and younger.