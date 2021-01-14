Fort Wayne Children’s Choir hosts annual ‘Do, Re, Mi’ fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir will host its annual “Do, Re, Mi” fundraiser virtually on Feb. 27.

The choir said that the decision to live stream the free event was made to best serve the singers, families and community during the pandemic.

The live stream is free to the public and begins at 7 p.m. The choir said that guests can tune in as early as 6:30 p.m. for a preshow of music and participation informaiton.

“Do, Re, Mi” is an opportunity to ensure that the gift of music will be available to all children who desire to be a part of the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, the organization said. The event raises essential funding for the fulfillment of the choir’s mission and programs.

During the pandemic, the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir said it has found safe and meaningful ways for singers to continue to sing, learn and connect though hybrid rehearses and careful planning.

“The changes required for our programming this year had a significant financial impact,” said Jonathan Busarow, executive artistic director, “which included loss of performance revenue, added expenses for new rehearsal technology, and increased student financial need. It was not an option to cancel ‘Do, Re, Mi’ this year, and I’m thrilled that our team has found an innovative way to connect with our donors and the community.”

While it is free of charge to view the concert, the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir is offering VIP tickets to individuals wishing to upgrade their at-home experience. with the help of Mad Anthony and Belmont Beverage, the choir said that VIP ticket holders will have access to appetizers, a beverage, dessert, Fort Wayne Children’s Choir swag and surprises.

To participate or donate, visit the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir website.