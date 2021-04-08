Fort Wayne Ballet’s Family Series presents: The Tale of Peter Rabbit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Ballet’s Family Series and 3Rivers Federal Credit Union present The Tale of Peter Rabbit.

“The Tale of Peter Rabbit is a beloved children’s tale all about Peter Rabbit and his woodland friends. But Poor Peter! His curiosity and appetite for Mr. McGregor’s tasty vegetables will get him in trouble. He is warned by his mother but doesn’t listen! He barely escapes the garden, losing his favorite little blue jacket! Come enjoy this spring production, aimed at young audiences and families,” the ballet said.

This performance will be held at 10 a.m. and noon at the USF North Auditorium with socially distanced seating. Tickets are $10 per person and available online at artstix.org.

The ballet said young audience members will receive a themed goodie bag to take home and enjoy after the performance.