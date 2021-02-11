Fort Wayne Ballet to hold ‘Charlotte’s Web’ performances, Pre-Professional and Trainee Showcase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Ballet’s Family Series announced it will present two productions in February 2021: Charlottes’ Web and The Pre-Professional and Trainee Variations

Showcase.

The Youth Company will hold two performances of Charlotte’s Web, a festive children’s ballet on Feb. 27.

“Charlotte’s Web tells this classic children’s tale by author E.B. White. Audiences will journey to Zuckerman’s farm and meet Wilbur the Pig and his devoted friend Charlotte, the spider who manages to save Wilbur’s life by spinning her web of words! Presented by 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, this fun performance will bring the whole family together for an interactive and educational time,” the press release said.

Performances will be held at 10 a.m. and noon at the USF North Auditorium with socially distanced seating, the press release said. Tickets are $10 per person and available online at artstix.org. The ballet said young audience members will have a themed goodie bag to take home and enjoy.

The highest levels within the Auer Academy of Fort Wayne Ballet will present The Pre-Professional and Trainee Variations Showcase on Feb. 27.

“The Pre-Professional and Trainee Showcase will highlight our highest-level students as they perform classical variations from ballets such as Paquita, Don Quixote, La Bayadere, and more,” the press release said.

This performance will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the USF North Auditorium with socially distanced seating, the ballet said. Tickets are $5 per person and available online at artstix.org.

The Fort Wayne Ballet said more Family Series performances will be announced at a later date for this spring.