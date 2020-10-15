Fort Wayne Ballet returns with new productions: ‘Dracula’ and ‘Snow White’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Ballet announced Tuesday that it returned to the stage earlier this month and introduced two new productions for Halloween.

For Halloween weekend, the Fort Wayne Ballet will be presenting Dracula. The ballet takes viewers on a dark journey with young Jonathan Harker into an even darker world of Dracula’s vengeful horrors. The show runs from Oct. 29 to 31.

Dracula is partnering with the American Red Cross on Oct. 29 for Dracula’s Blood Drive from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone who participates in the blood drive will receive a buy-one-get-one ticket offer for the ballet.

Schedule a visit on the American Red Cross website.

On Halloween morning, Snow White will open at the Arts United Center.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their costume to the theater.

To purchase tickets, visit the ArtsTix website.