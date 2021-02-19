Fort Wayne Ballet presents ‘Tchaikovsky Enchanted’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Ballet, Indiana’s longest-standing professional ballet company, has announce the second installment of its Spring Season: Tchaikovsky Enchanted.

Fort Wayne Ballet’s professional company will present excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s most popular and beautiful ballet scores: The Nutcracker, Swan Lake, and The Sleeping Beauty.

“This performance is the perfect herald of Spring, filled with the magic of these world-famous ballets,” the ballet said.

The live performances will be held at the Arts United Center March 26 through March 28. Socially-distant seating and full protocols will be in place for audience safety and comfort.

“While we had originally planned to do The Sleeping Beauty in its entirety this spring, it became impossible due to COVID restrictions. This performance will be a taste of three of the most famous ballets in the world, set to the revered music of Tchaikovsky,” said artistic director Karen Gibbons-Brown. “This performance is perfect for ballet fans or first-time audience members alike. We are thrilled to be presenting Tchaikovsky Enchanted to our community this spring.”

Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased via artstix.org or the box office at 260-422-4226.

Performance times are:

March 26 at 7 p.m.

March 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

March 28 at 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne Ballet said it will announce more performances for the Spring Season very soon.