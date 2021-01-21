Fort Wayne Ballet presents ‘Love Notes’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Ballet, Indiana’s longest-standing professional ballet company, announced the first installment of its Spring Season: Love Notes.

“Fort Wayne Ballet’s professional company is pleased to present this curated collection of dance duets selected specifically to share with your sweetheart,” the press release said. “Pas de deux pieces from Spartacus, Spring Waters, Don Quixote, The Sleeping Beauty and new choreography from Fort Wayne Ballet’s own Tracy Tritz. It’s the perfect way to stay home, snuggle close, sip wine, and share the holiday of Love and Light!”

This virtual performance will go live on Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. and available to view until Feb. 21.

Tickets for this virtual production are $30. Visit artstix.org or call the box office at 260-422-4226 to purchase. After securing a virtual ticket, audience members will watch the show during the designated time period by signing into their online profile on artstix.org and clicking the WATCH button under “Tickets for Upcoming Performances” on the Home Page.

The Fort Wayne Ballet said will announce more virtual and live performances for the Spring Season very soon.