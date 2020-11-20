Fort Wayne Ballet moves to virtual showing of ‘The Nutcracker’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Ballet has announced that it has cancel its in-person offerings of The Nutcracker, originally slated to run Dec. 4-13, and hold a virtual taping.

This decision was made in response to the latest COVID-19 guidelines and protocols from the state and local health department. A virtual video offering of the full version of The Nutcracker which was recently taped will be available for ticket holders and for purchase.

The full-length Nutcracker film will be available to watch online Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. through Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.

“The decision has been heart-wrenching and difficult. As scenarios keep changing, we felt in order to move forward we must offer this production virtually instead of in person,” said Artistic Director Karen Gibbons Brown. “As disappointed as we all are, it is a gift for us to be able to still offer this treasured holiday tradition to Fort Wayne and far beyond.”

There are two options for ticket holders of the in-person production of The Nutcracker:

Donate the cost of your ticket and receive access to the virtual production while supporting Fort Wayne Ballet during this difficult time

Request a refund. Regardless of each ticket holder’s choice, they need to contact the ArtsTix Community Box Office at 260-422-4226 by Dec. 3 with their decision. All tickets remaining after that date will be considered donations to the Ballet.

Anyone who not yet purchased a ticket to The Nutcracker can still receive access the virtual production, the press release said. Access to the full-length version of The Nutcracker will be granted to anyone who donates $50 or more at fortwayneballet.org/donate.