FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne can rock out to Foreigner’s greatest hits as the band brings their new tour to the Memorial Coliseum in October.

The world-renowned rock band is performing in Fort Wayne on October 24. “The Greatest Hits Tour” includes iconic songs like “Cold as Ice”, “Juke Box Hero”, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” and many more.

Tickets go on sale April 21 at 10 a.m. online. Prices start at $49.50. Tickets can also be purchased at the MidWest America Ticket Office.