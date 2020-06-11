‘For King & Country’ performing at Wabash drive-in, July 4

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Four-time Grammy Award winning duo, ‘For King & Country’ is making their Wabash debut on July 4.

The group will be the first national-touring act to perform at the 13-24 Drive In, operated by The Honeywell Foundation, at 4 pm. and 8 p.m.

“We are truly excited to have ‘For King & Country’ in Wabash to celebrate Independence Day. People have been patiently waiting for entertainment venues to reopen, and we are happy to be able to provide this socially-distanced concert experience,” Tod Minnich, President/CEO of The Honeywell Foundation said.

During the COVID-19 quarantine, ‘For King & Country’ joined Kirk Franklin and Tori Kelly to release their new single “Together” on May 1. Their 2018 album “Burn The Ships,” features multiple multi-week No. 1 singles: “Joy,” “God Only Knows” and “Burn the Ships.” Dolly Parton collaborated with the group for their 2020 Grammy award-winning version of “God Only Knows.” They also took home the Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian album for “Burn the Ships”

The Honeywell Foundation announced that tickets to ‘For King & Country’ will be sold on a per-vehicle basis, allowing up to six guests per vehicle. Vehicles with more than 6 people will be escorted out. Tickets reserve one parking spot in a specific row(s). Parking spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, June 18 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices include $50, $100, $140, $160, $180, and $200. Tickets can be purchased online at 1324DriveIn.com/for-king-and-country or by calling The Honeywell Foundation box office at 260-563-1102.

For more information about ‘For King & Country,’ visit forkingandcountry.com.