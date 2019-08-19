Florida battery charge dropped against singer Chris Brown

FILE – In this June 25, 2017, file photo, Chris Brown performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Brown released a 45-song album “Heartbreak on a Full Moon” on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Brown has been charged with monkey-related misdemeanors. The Los Angeles city attorney’s office confirms Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, […]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A felony battery charge has been dropped against singer Chris Brown, who had been accused of attacking a nightclub photographer in Florida two years ago.

Hillsborough County prosecutors filed a notice Friday to drop the charge. The State Attorney’s Office released a statement saying there was insufficient evidence.

Tampa police say Brown was at the former AJA Channelside club following a concert in April 2017 when he punched a photographer working for the club. Brown was gone when police arrived.

Brown was arrested more than a year later in Palm Beach County. He was met by officers with a warrant while walking off stage after a July 2018 show.

Brown’s attorney, Kevin Napper, told the Tampa Bay Times Brown had been wrongfully accused and that prosecutors made the right decision.