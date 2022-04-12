FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Foellinger Theatre will host Five for Fighting and The Verve Pipe this summer.

The show is set for Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Here is what Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation wrote in a promotional release:

John Ondrasik — the songwriter and performer known as the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated, Five For Fighting has penned major hits, including the chart-topping “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances,” “World,” and “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” which have earned tens of millions of streams and place him as a top-10 Hot Adult Contemporary artist for the 2000s. Ondrasik will have his full band on stage with him.

With a reputation for spectacular live performances, the multi-platinum alternative rock band The Verve Pipe is recognized worldwide for radio hits “Photograph,” “Hero,” “Happiness Is,” “Never Let You Down,” and the #1 smash single “The Freshmen.”

Tickets for the Five for Fighting and The Verve Pipe show at the Foellinger Theatre can be purchased Friday at the Parks and Recreation Department at 705 East State Blvd. or at fortwayneparks.org.