Five Finger Death Punch announces Fort Wayne date

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Rockers Five Finger Death Punch have announced a tour date in Fort Wayne.

Five Finger Death Punch with special guests Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves and Fire From The Gods will perform at the Memorial Coliseum on Monday, Dec. 9. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office, online at Ticketmaster.com or via the TM Mobile App.

People always say ‘Rock will never die,’ but for that to be actually true it’s important to have successful breakout bands that create a healthy scene. A scene that can sustain everything from arena headliners to the experimental and the underground. We always understood this so we have been actively curating and giving a platform to bands we think are great and have a chance to make it to the next level – so we took out NOTHING MORE who got two number one hits and got nominated for multiple GRAMMYs, then FROM ASHES TO NEW who ended up landing several Top 10 singles. Next we introduced BAD WOLVES who are now doing amazing and have three, #1 hit singles. On this upcoming tour we are bringing FIRE FROM THE GODS who we think will be another important band for the future of this genre. As for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH the band is better than ever, firing on all cylinders so we are really looking forward to this tour and our next chapter.” Zoltan Bathory, Five Finger Death Punch guitarist

Five Finger Death Punch was the most-played artist on U.S. rock radio in 2018, according to year-end radio reports. In 2019, the band surpassed 3 billion streams worldwide.

Their 7th studio album, ‘And Justice for None,’ debuted at No. 4 overall on the Top 200 and was the No. 1 streaming hard rock/heavy metal album of 2018.