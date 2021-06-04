First show of summer at Foellinger Theatre to feature John Fogerty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Fogerty who has made his mark in the music world as both a founding member of Credence Clearwater Revival and as a solo artist will perform at the Foellinger Theatre in Fort Wayne on July 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Fogerty is also a Grammy winner and is a memberof the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is the only musician to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for his song, “Centerfield,” a staple at baseball stadiums across the country. Among Fogerty’s many hit songs, both as a solo artist and as leader of CCR, highlights include “Centerfield,” “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” among many others.

In 2019, Fogerty celebrated 50 years in music with a worldwide tour including a return appearance at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater.

His most recent show, “My 50 Year Trip,” a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, features a collection of Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) hits, including songs from the set list of his performance at the legendary Woodstock music festival in 1969 among other fan favorites.

An album,“50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks,” was released on November 8, 2019. In April 2020, while self-quarantining together the Fogerty Family, featuring John with his sons Shane, Tyler and daughter Kelsy, gathered in their home studio to play some music together. A weekly video series began and became so popular that a digital EP, Fogerty’s Factory, was released via BMG on Fogerty’s 75th Birthday, May 28, 2020. An extended, Fogerty’s Factory full album was released on November 20, 2020.

Tickets are on sale online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Administrative Offices, 705 E. State Blvd., Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.