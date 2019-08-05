Festival-goer dies at Lollapalooza for second year running

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The four-day Lollapalooza music festival was held in Grant Park in Chicago. (Associated Press)

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say that for the second year in a row, a festival-goer has died at Lollapalooza.

Melissa Stratton, a spokeswoman for Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, says the attendee was taken from the event in critical condition Saturday night and died at a hospital. She says the circumstances surrounding the death are still being investigated.

The four-day music festival was held in Grant Park.

Last year, 16-year-old Evan Kitzmiller, of Mundelein, died after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza. His mother said he had a seizure and his heart stopped.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss