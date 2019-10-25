Felicity Huffman released from federal prison

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Actress Felicity Huffman has been released from a federal prison in California on the 11th day of a 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons says the “Desperate Housewives” star was released from the low-security prison for women in the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday morning.

Under prison policy, inmate scheduled for weekend release are let out on Friday.

A federal judge in Boston sentenced Huffman last month to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year’s probation after she pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT answers.

The Emmy-award winning actress tearfully apologized at her sentencing, saying, “I was frightened. I was stupid, and I was so wrong.”

The judge noted that Huffman took steps “to get one more advantage” for her daughter in a system “already so distorted by money and privilege.”

Huffman was the first parent sentenced in the scandal, which was the biggest college admissions case ever prosecuted by the Justice Department.

