Family-friendly musical brings kid sensation Blippi to the Embassy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blippi the Musical is making a special stop at the Embassy Theatre in the springtime.

A favorite character of kids worldwide will be on stage Friday, March 11, 2022 at 6 p.m.

The musical is resuming its North American tour by bringing energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage. In the live show, kids will learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along.

The YouTube channel started in 2014 and now has over 34 million subscribers combined across Blippi’s channels for videos, songs, and toys, including entertainment in several languages.

The character’s adventures are also accessible on streaming platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Blippi is a character created by Stevin John. For the musical, the character will be played by professional stage performers chosen by John.

In November of 2020, Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment released the cast recording of the musical, which features 13 family-friendly songs from the live show’s original North American tour cast.

Tickets range from $31.50 to $61.50 plus applicable fees, with a post-show Blippi photo experience also available. Purchases can be made online at Ticketmaster, the Embassy, and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy, open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.