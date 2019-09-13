Family: Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ singer, dies

FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2010 file photo, Eddie Money sings the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game between Kansas and Missouri in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

A publicist for Eddie Money says the rock star has died after he recently announced he had stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Cindy Ronzoni provided a statement from the family saying he died peacefully Friday morning in Los Angeles. He was 70.

The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight.” In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for “Take Me Home Tonight,” which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.