NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Get ready to tell Fall Out Boy “thanks for the memories” as the multi-platinum selling rock bank takes over the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville this July and gives Hoosiers a reason to dance, dance.

Celebrating the launch of their eighth studio album So Much (for) Stardust — set to arrive March 24 — the Grammy Award-nominated Fall Out Boy is hitting the road this summer to headline their 2023 tour So Much For (Tour) Dust which will make 25+ stops across North American including arriving at the Ruoff Music Center on Sunday, July 16.

Presented by Live Nation, Fall Out Boy’s 2023 summer tour is supported by rock bands Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Carr.

Pre-sale tickets for So Much For (Tour) Dust go on sale Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. General tickets will be available for purchase on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

Some of Fall Out Boy’s biggest hits include chart-toppers like “Sugar, We’re Goin Down,” “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark,” “Dance, Dance,” “Centuries,” “This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race,” and more.

Fall Out Boy most recently co-headlined The Hella Mega Tour in July 2021 alongside Green Day and Weezer playing live in front of 1 million fans in a sold-out stadium tour. The band recently returned to their roots by playing a surprise homecoming show in Chicago on Jan. 25 that sold immediately sold out.