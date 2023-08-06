(KRON) — The mother of Angus Cloud, an actor on the HBO show “Euphoria” who died in his home last week, said her son’s death was not a suicide.

Lisa Cloud posted an update on Facebook Friday about the “shattered time” for their family. She said she appreciates the love the family has received since Cloud’s death on Monday.

“I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” Lisa Cloud wrote. She said he spent his last day reorganizing his home and talking about how he wanted to take care of his sisters.

“He did not intend to end his life,” she said. Lisa Cloud said she was not aware if her son took any substances.

She said he put his head on his desk, which was filled with art projects he was working on, and he fell asleep. Cloud never woke up. He was 25 years old.

“We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world…Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case,” his mother wrote.

She also discussed Cloud’s tenacity through the challenges he faced, including coming back from a head injury that could have killed him 10 years prior. She called his last decade “bonus years” and was grateful that his days were filled with creativity and love.

Cloud’s mother asked one thing of those who want to honor his memory: make random acts of kindness a daily part of life.

(Video courtesy of AP Newsroom)

As news of his death spread, various celebrities reflected on their time with Cloud. On Tuesday, “Euphoria” lead actor Zendaya posted a moving tribute. The pair were both born and raised in Oakland, California, and attended the same performing arts high school.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)… I’ll cherish every moment,” Zendaya wrote.

If you or anyone you know are struggling, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by phone, chat or text.