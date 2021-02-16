Embassy Theatre’s presentation of ‘Taiko Live: Big Sound. Big Drums. Big Life.’ rescheduled

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Due to severe weather developments overnight, the Embassy Theatre

presentation of Taiko Live: Big Sound. Big Drums. Big Life. has been rescheduled to next Tuesday,

Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

The theater said that all tickets for in-person and virtual will be honored for the new date. Ticket holders unable to attend can request a refund.

The Taiko event is a part of the education strategy at the Embassy Theatre in partnership with the Fort Wayne Dance Collective (FWDC), another area non-profit arts organization whose mission focuses on movement and rhythm, the theater said.

In a non-pandemic year, the Embassy hosts in-person Learn It Live programs that are developed to offer creative art content for educators and students throughout the region. Since the Embassy is taking educational content virtual, the theater said a 50-minute Taiko lecture-demonstration will be taped next Tuesday afternoon for use in classrooms. Along with the lecture, the FWDC worked with the Embassy to create a study guide in electronic format that addresses the curricular needs of K-12 classrooms.

The evening public performance next Tuesday will showcase Fort Wayne Taiko’s use of traditional and contemporary Taiko songs to introduce Taiko as an art form. An array of instruments are used to tell a sound story of how Taiko was born. Drills, body percussion and voice are used to explore Japanese culture, language and etiquette.

Two ticketing options are available:

In-person tickets are available for $5 (plus applicable fees) from Ticketmaster.com or fwembassytheatre.org.

Virtual tickets can be purchased for $5 (plus service fees) at showtix4u.com. A valid email address is required at checkout. A private live stream link will be sent to the patron’s email to be viewed at show time only. One virtual pass per household.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy 260-424-5665 at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.