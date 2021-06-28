Embassy Theatre to host Sunny Taylor Wednesday evening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre is hosting Sunny Taylor on Wednesday at Summer Nights at the Embassy.

The theater said the event is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m. The presenting sponsor for the series is Chuck & Lisa Surack and Sweetwater. Embassy Presents sponsors are The James Foundation and Fort Wayne Metals. Associate sponsors are TriCore Logic and Premier Bank.

Photo courtesy of the Embassy Theatre

Fort Wayne native, Sunny Taylor, has been a performer and songwriter in the region for over 20 years. She has opened for Pat Benatar, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Better Than Ezra, and has written and recorded four albums. The theater said Taylor has won numerous awards for songwriting and performance but enjoys playing a variety of music from the last several decades.

The featured food partner this week will be Hoppy Gnome and Mad Anthony Brewing is the Microbrew Sponsor. The theater said a cash bar (with a featured weekly drink) and concessions are available as well.

The Embassy Theatre said it offers an indoor/outdoor experience with access to the Parkview Health Rooftop Patio where patrons can hear the live music and see Fort Wayne’s spectacular skyline. Summer Nights is a rain or shine event. If weather is not favorable for rooftop viewing, patrons can enjoy the full show in the ballroom.

Fans of the Embassy can get a sneak peek of the event through the Summer Nights Live Band Cam that broadcasts every Wednesday from 6 -9 p.m. when the featured band or artist is performing on Venmo or by visiting the Embassy Theatre’s website. The link will be shared prior to show time on the Embassy’s Facebook and Instagram pages as well.

Single tickets for all Summer Nights events are $5, plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets at the STAR Bank box office at 260-424-5665 or through ticketmaster.com.