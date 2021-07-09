Embassy Theatre to host Q and the ColdFusion Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre is hosting Q and the ColdFusion on Wednesday at Summer Nights at the Embassy. The event is open from 5 to 9 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m.

The presenting sponsor for the series is Chuck & Lisa Surack and Sweetwater. Embassy Presents sponsors are The James Foundation and Fort Wayne Metals. Associate sponsors are TriCore Logic and Premier Bank.

Photo courtesy of the Embassy Theatre

Q and the ColdFusion is made up of seasoned area jazz musicians who set out on a mission to fuse and crossover jazz with popular music in the Fort Wayne area. Led by Saxophonist Quincy Sanders, they eloquently combine jazz harmony, rhythm, improvisation, with the sounds of funk-soul, R&B, Latin and reggae. ColdFusion is formally known as the Quincy Sanders Quartet but has evolved to a group that plays beyond jazz standards while appealing to listeners of many genres, the theater said. The band frequently plays at festivals, breweries, wineries, private parties and other seasonal events.

The featured food partner this week will be Baby Got S’Mac. Mad Anthony Brewing is the Microbrew Sponsor. A cash bar (with a featured weekly drink) and concessions are available as well.

The Embassy offers an indoor/outdoor experience with access to the Parkview Health Rooftop Patio where patrons can hear the live music and see Fort Wayne’s spectacular skyline. Summer Nights is a rain or shine event. If weather is not favorable for rooftop viewing, patrons can enjoy the full show in the ballroom.

Fans of the Embassy can get a sneak peek of the event through the Summer Nights Live Band Cam that broadcasts every Wednesday from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. when the featured band or artist is performing on Venmo or by visiting the Embassy Theatre’s website. The theater said the link will also be shared prior to show time on the Embassy’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Single tickets for all Summer Nights events are $5, plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets at the STAR Bank box office at 260-424-5665 or through ticketmaster.com.