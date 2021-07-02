Embassy Theatre to host JustPrentis and Friends

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre announced it will host JustPrentis and Friends Wednesday at Summer Nights at the Embassy.

The event is open from 5 to 9 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m. The presenting sponsor for the series is Chuck & Lisa Surack and Sweetwater. Embassy Presents sponsors are The James Foundation and Fort Wayne Metals. Associate sponsors are TriCore Logic and Premier Bank.

Prentis Moore (Photo courtesy of the Embassy Theatre)

Create the perfect mixture of music knowledge, acting flexibility, personality and a charming smile. What do you name it? Prentis Moore. His love for entertainment started at the young age of four and has blossomed into the passion that many have grown to know and love. He has won Anthony Awards (Leading Male Performance in a Musical) for both Donkey in “Shrek,” or Lonny in “Rock of Ages.” The theatre said Moore will make any character memorable and award winning as seen on many stages around town.

The featured food partner this week will be One Love. and the Microbrew Sponsor is Mad Anthony Brewing. The theater said a cash bar (with a featured weekly drink) and concessions are also available.

The Embassy offers an indoor/outdoor experience with access to the Parkview Health Rooftop Patio where patrons can hear the live music and see Fort Wayne’s spectacular skyline. Summer Nights is a rain or shine event. If weather is not favorable for rooftop viewing, patrons can enjoy the full show in the ballroom.

Fans of the Embassy can get a sneak peek of the event through the Summer Nights Live Band Cam that broadcasts every Wednesday from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. when the featured band or artist is performing on Venmo or by visiting the Embassy Theatre’s website. The theater said the link will also be shared prior to show time on the Embassy’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Single tickets for all Summer Nights events are $5, plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets at the STAR Bank box office at 260-424-5665 or through ticketmaster.com.