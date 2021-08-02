Embassy Theatre to host Jess Thrower at Summer Nights Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre announced that it is hosting Jess Thrower Wednesday at Summer Nights at the Embassy. The event is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m.

The presenting sponsor for the series is Chuck & Lisa Surack and Sweetwater. Embassy Presents sponsors are The James Foundation and Fort Wayne Metals. Associate sponsors are TriCore Logic and Premier Bank.

Jess Thrower (Photo courtesy of the Embassy Theatre)

“Jess Thrower is a self-taught artist who started playing at age 21. Her style is self-described as laid back, relaxing, indie/folk. She performs a mix of originals and covers of well-known and beloved songs that all enjoy. Jess opened for Bernie Sanders twice and performed at the first Middle Waves Music Festival, a few Three Rivers Festivals and has toured across the US. She paid homage to Sheryl Crow at the Embassy’s Down the Line 13 in 2019 and has played at most venues in Fort Wayne. She is currently working on a self-recorded EP, and her future endeavors include collaboration with a full band,” the Embassy Theatre said.

The featured food partner this week is Shigs In Pit. Mad Anthony Brewing is the Microbrew Sponsor. The theater said a cash bar and concessions are available as well. The Embassy bar will feature a frozen Dark ‘n Stormy (dark rum, ginger beer, hint of lime juice).

The Embassy offers an indoor/outdoor experience with access to the Parkview Health Rooftop Patio where patrons can hear the live music and see Fort Wayne’s spectacular skyline. Summer Nights is a rain or shine event. If weather is not favorable for rooftop viewing, patrons can enjoy the full show in the ballroom.

Fans of the Embassy can get a sneak peek of the event through the Summer Nights Live Band Cam that broadcasts every Wednesday from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. when the featured band or artist is performing on Venmo or by visiting the Embassy Theatre’s website. The theater said the link will also be shared prior to show time on the Embassy’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Single tickets for all Summer Nights events are $5, plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets at the STAR Bank box office at 260-424-5665 or through ticketmaster.com.