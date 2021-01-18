Embassy Theatre to host 5 live virtual performances of area musicians and artists

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre announced Monday that it will host five live virtual performances with local musicians and artists on the Embassy stage starting Saturday.

Each event will be hosted on Saturdays in January and February and feature the band or performer on the Embassy stage at 7 p.m. for a 45-minute performance, the theatre said.

“The Embassy felt this was a solution to the winter blues for patrons who love the local music scene and wanted an option from the comfort of home. Also, this gives the bands an opportunity to perform during a time when live events have been limited or canceled,” the press release said.

All five performances are varied and showcase the variety of musical talent the city has to offer, everything from country to pop to rap.

FIRST UP: Namen Namen is a four-piece rock band that includes Dylan Record (vocals), Ron Record

(drums), Kellen Baker (guitar), and Zara McCord (bass). The band formed a year ago and has a solid set comprised of original music with the occasional cover. They are fighting through this COVID era with their creativity and energy! The band members are between the ages of 18 and 20 and have been performing since they were young. Dylan and Ron (brothers) have been playing together since they could walk, and Ron and Kellen first played together in a Beatles cover band when they were 11 and 12-years-old at Rock the Plaza. All four band members attended the Sweetwater Academy.

TICKETS: Virtual tickets for all five performances can be purchased for $10 plus a service fees at

showtix4u.com. A valid email address is required at checkout. A private live stream link will be sent to the patron’s email to be viewed at show time only. One virtual pass per household.

Those who can’t make the live event will have a video on demand option starting Jan. 27 for Namen

Namen. This same video on demand option will be available on the Wednesday following all performances.

As a way to enhance the viewing experience, the Embassy Theatre said it has created a 2021 Snack Pack to have on hand while watching virtual events. Patrons can pick up a snack pack at the theatre on the day of the show between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It features two small buttery popcorns, two bottles of water, one bag of caramel corn and choice of two candies for just $21. No pre-order necessary.

The theatre is encouraging viewers to donate to any virtual tip jars provided during the performances.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy Theatre at 260-424-5665 at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.

More details to come on each Saturday’s performers the week of each event. Also, follow the Embassy on Facebook and Instagram for updates.