FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Embassy Theatre will host actor Cary Elwes for a special screening of the classic film “The Princess Bride” followed by a discussion.

The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes will be held July 29 at 7:30 p.m. on the historic Embassy Theatre stage. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

After a screening of the movie, Elwes will participate in a moderated discussion about the film, including “revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics,” the Embassy said in a promotional release.

“Join Cary Elwes (Westley) for a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film The Princess Bride. Journey back to the lands of Florin and Guilder in an adventure filled with fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, miracles, and of course, true love,” the release said.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.fwembassytheatre.org, www.ticketmaster.com and the Embassy Theatre box office.