Embassy Theatre reschedules Bill O’Reilly to May

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre announced Monday that it will be rescheduling former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly’s show to May 8 due to coronavirus concerns.

The show has been reschedule to May 8 at 7 p.m., the Embassy said. All tickets for the original date will be honored for the May date.

“Patrons unable to attend will be provided a refund at the point of purchase upon request for the next 30 days,” the release said.

Tickets purchased through the Embassy or ticketmaster.com using a credit or debit card can be digitally refunded, the release said. However, refunds can take up to a month to process. Anyone who purchased tickets with cash or a gift card are asked to call the Embassy at 260-424-5665.

“Embassy cannot refund tickets that were purchased through other channels such as secondary ticket sellers,” the release said.

The Embassy said they will have staff available the day of the original event, Oct. 16, to answer questions.

Questions should be directed to fwembassytheatre.org or call the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy at 260-424-5665.