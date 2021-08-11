Embassy Theatre presents Night at the Embassy 2: An All White Attire Party

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre and Music Lover’s Lounge are presenting Night at the Embassy 2 on Sept. 4. The event is open from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

The Music Lover’s Lounge DJs (DJ Polaris & DJ Barrage) are back for Night at the Embassy 2, an all-white attire party featuring a special guest performance by Fatima Washington. Guests can groove with their fellow music lovers while dancing the night away in the Embassy auditorium. A limited number of premium passes with the best seating are available.

Music Lover’s Lounge is an event for those over 21 years of age, the theater said. All white clothing is highly encouraged. Entrance to this event is through the main theater doors.

Tickets are ONLY $20 general admission or $30 for premium seating (plus applicable fees) and can be purchased at fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy (260-424-5665 at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. The theater said that pricing increases day of event to $30 general admission and $40 premium seating (if still available).