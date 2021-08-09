Embassy Theatre hosts Ennis & The Sound Wednesday at Summer Nights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre is hosting Ennis & The Sound on Wednesday at Summer Nights at the Embassy. The event is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m.

The presenting sponsor for the series is Chuck & Lisa Surack and Sweetwater. Embassy Presents sponsors are The James Foundation and Fort Wayne Metals. Associate sponsors are TriCore Logic and Premier Bank.

Photo courtesy of the Embassy Theatre

Ennis Brown is an area singer, actor and graduate of the University of Southern Indiana School of Performing Arts. His award-willing talent may have been seen on many theatrical stages in the city, but at this event guests will be submerged in the sound of R&B and soul as only displayed by Ennis and friends.

The featured food partner this week is Lewis Street Grill (cash only vendor). Mad Anthony Brewing is the Microbrew Sponsor. The theater said a cash bar and concessions are available as well. The Embassy bar will feature a frozen Mojito (Bacardi, mint simple syrup, hint of lime juice and club soda).

The Embassy offers an indoor/outdoor experience with access to the Parkview Health Rooftop Patio where patrons can hear the live music and see Fort Wayne’s spectacular skyline. Summer Nights is a rain or shine event. If weather is not favorable for rooftop viewing, patrons can enjoy the full show in the ballroom.

Fans of the Embassy can get a sneak peek of the event through the Summer Nights Live Band Cam that broadcasts every Wednesday from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. when the featured band or artist is performing on Venmo or by visiting the Embassy Theatre’s website. The theater said the link will also be shared prior to show time on the Embassy’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Single tickets for all Summer Nights events are $5, plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets at

the STAR Bank box office at 260-424-5665 or through ticketmaster.com.

The remaining season lineup can be found at www.fwembassytheatre.org (subject to change).