Embassy Theatre dedicates new marquee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre held a dedication ceremony on Wednesday to formally unveil its new Watchfire marquee signage boards.

According to a February 2020 traffic study, 15,000 vehicles pass by the building every day, making this a crucial communication tool for the theater.

“Keeping the marquee in working order is important to the historic integrity of the 92-year-old downtown icon,” the theater said.

The previous message boards were installed approximately 17 years ago, and the theater had been dealing with technical issues and malfunctioning components with the old boards. The new boards feature high-resolution imagery including video and animation as well as the ability to efficiently edit the messages.

During the ceremony, Robert and Pamela Bechert were recognized for generously donated to the project.

The project cost more than $100 thousand to complete and was finished right before Christmas. The theater is still seeking additional donations to cover all costs. If you’d like to help the Embassy, please contact Lucas Weick, chief philanthropy officer, at lucas@fwembassytheatre.org or at 260-424-6287.